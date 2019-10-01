Scattered Storms Tonight, Heavy Rain Possible Tuesday and Tuesday Night

ALERT DAY Tuesday & Tuesday night... for the potential for heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

We saw another unusually warm and humid day across the region. In fact, the high temperature at La Crosse hit 90F degrees, breaking the old record of 87F, set in 2004

We are watching cold front over western Minnesota. This front will move into the area late tonight. Look for a mild and muggy night tonight with a chance of scattered showers and t-storms as the cold front approaches from the west. There's a small chance for some strong to isolated severe storms, mainly north and west. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

That cool front will "tip over" Tuesday and align itself W/SW to E/NE across the region through Tuesday night. Waves of energy will ride along the front, producing rounds of showers and t-storms Tuesday and Tuesday night. This could end up causing heavy rainfall totals in the 1" to 4"+ range... especially in central and southern portions of the viewing area. If this occurs, then flooding/flash flooding will be a concern as the ground is still rather wet from recent rainfall. We could also see rising water levels on area rivers and streams. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for areas along and south of I-90 from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Please remain extra weather aware Tuesday and Tuesday night, especially in flood prone areas and/or along rivers, streams and creeks. Highs Tuesday will be around 70F.

We will see a chance of showers on Wednesday, but they should be lighter. It will also be cooler with highs in the low 60s.

Looking Ahead... Any lingering showers should end early Thursday, then expect partly sunny skies with cool highs in the upper 50s. Look for sunshine Friday with highs in the near 60F.

We'll see another chance of showers and isolated t-storms Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday looks dry at this point with seasonable highs in the low 60s.

Partly sunny next Monday with highs in the low 60s. More sunshine expected next Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 60s.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.