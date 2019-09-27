Scattered Showers Today... Dry Tonight & Saturday

High Today: 67F / Low Tonight: 49F - Last updated Friday, September 27, 2019, at 8:32 AM...

Happy Friday! A cool front will track east across the region today, bringing plenty of clouds... along with periods of showers. Isolated t-storms will also be possible in spots, especially south. It's not going to rain all day, but have that rain gear handy if you are heading to the Oktoberfest grounds or have any other outdoor plans. The clouds and rain chances will cause cooler highs today in the mid-upper 60s.

The rain should shift south and east of our area late this afternoon... making for a dry evening and night with mostly to partly cloudy skies. It will be seasonably cool overnight with lows mainly in the 40s.

It's still looking dry Saturday for the big Maple Leaf parade in La Crosse. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be from the N/NE 5-10 mph. Overall, not a bad day for a parade!

Chance of showers and t-storms returns Saturday night, especially after midnight. The chance for scattered showers and storms will continue into Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Humidity will increase as well, especially late in the day and into Sunday night.

Looking Ahead... Fasten the seatbelt for a roller-coaster ride in temps next week! It will be warmer and humid Monday with a chance of showers and t-storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s... well above average for late September!

A disturbance lifts northeast across the region Tuesday, bringing a good chance of showers and t-storms. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Still a chance for lingering showers on Wednesday, with highs in the low-mid 60s.

Drier, but cooler weather takes over for Thursday and Friday with highs only around 60F. Lows will dip to around 40F in La Crosse Thursday night, and many locations will see lows in the 30s.

We'll have to keep an eye on the potential for locally heavy rainfall (possible flooding?) early next week, due to a frontal boundary stalling across the region from W/SW to E/NE. This also makes forecasting high temps for these days tricky, because they will be highly dependent on exactly where the front sets up... in addition to cloud cover and rain chances. Be sure to stay tuned for updates!

Happy Friday! Have a safe and Happy Oktoberfest! -Bill Graul

