Scattered Showers and Isolated T-Storms through Midnight

A cool front will bring a line of showers and isolated t-storms through the region this evening. They will scatter out by mid-evening, then end around midnight. After that, look for clearing skies and lows in the middle 50s to near 60F.

We'll start Tuesday with some sunshine. However, as we head through the afternoon, cold air aloft will allow "pop up" showers and t-storms to develop. They will fall apart once the sun sets. Highs remain in the 70s. It will be on the breezy side, as well.

Looking Ahead... The breezy conditions will continue for Wednesday and Thursday. However, there will be a difference in temperatures. Highs Wednesday will only reach the low to mid 70s, but we'll soar into the lower to middle 80s Thursday. The warm up Thursday is due to warmer air being drawn northward into an approaching cool front. This front cold spark a stray shower or t-storm.

Temperatures will drop below average again beginning Friday and lasting into the holiday weekend. However, weather conditions are looking great with plenty of sunshine. We do have a slight chance of rain Saturday, then again Labor Day, but that's it at the moment. Stay tuned over the next few days, because this forecast could change.

