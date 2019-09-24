Remain Weather Aware this Evening

RIVER FLOOD WARNING until further notice for the lower Kickapoo River. Minor flooding expected.

ALERT DAY for this evening for chance of strong to severe storms from 6PM to Midnight. Please be extra weather aware during this time frame. Make sure you have multiple ways to get any warnings that may be issued.

We are watching a cool front moving in from the west. Scattered strong to severe t-storms will quickly develop over southern Minnesota and northern Iowa early this evening. This is when the storms will be most capable of producing tornadoes. As a result, a TORNADO WATCH has been issued for our northern and western counties through midnight. Later this evening, the storms will form a squall line that will quickly move east into Wisconsin. Damaging winds and large hail would be the main threat at this point, but isolated tornado spins ups are still possible. The flooding threat will be minimal as I expect the storms to track through the region pretty quickly. Having said that, these storms will produce brief, but torrential rainfall. This may led to brief street flooding and ponding of water. The chance for rain and storms should shift east of our area after midnight. Low temps tonight will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Look for mostly sunny, breezy and cooler weather Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Looking Ahead... More sun is expected Thursday with highs again on either side of 70F. Showers and isolated t-storms arrive late Thursday night and will continue into Friday. Highs Friday will again be around 70F.

Saturday is looking mainly dry and seasonable right now for the big Maple Leaf Parade in La Crosse, but it is looking like we could see a period of rain late Saturday night into early Sunday. Highs Saturday are expected to be in the mid-upper 60s, which is close to average for late September.

Most of the rest of Sunday looks dry with highs in the low 70s.

It will turn warmer and more humid once again next Monday with a chance for showers and t-storms. Highs look to be in the upper 70s. It looks to remain rather unsettled Tuesday and Wednesday with periodic chances for showers and t-storms. Highs should remain in the 70s. We could be looking at several rounds of heavy rain during this period, so stay tuned as we work out the details.

