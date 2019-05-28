Rain Tapers to Showers This Evening

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so.

Low pressure moved into the region today, bringing a large slug of moisture with it. The result was a washout for Memorial Day. Rainfall totals ranged from .50" to over 3" (3.33" at the Rochester International Airport.)

In addtion, veering winds around the low caused numerous funnel clouds to form over northeast Iowa and parts of southeastern Minnesota. Normally, these types of funnels rarely touch the ground, but in this case several did, producing weak and short-lived tornadoes. Some damage to farm buildings as well as tree damage occurred around the Greenleafton area in Fillmore County.

Look for rain to taper to scattered showers this evening. These scattered showers will then end by midnight or so. It will remain cloudy as lows fall into the 46 to 54 degree range.

As we head into Tuesday, look for more clouds and cool temperatures. There is a small threat for a few light showers. Look for highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Another round of showers are possible tomorrow evening, especially across southern parts of the viewing area.

Looking Ahead... We'll continue to be in this active pattern for Wednesday and Thursday, however rain chances of rain look a little lower than in previous forecasts. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It looks like we will get some dry time Friday, but showers and t-storms return Saturday. We'll keep slight rain chances for next Sunday and Monday, with slightly higher chances next Tuesday

Temperatures will warm up as we head through the week. Look for highs to return to the 70s.

