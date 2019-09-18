Rain For Some Today... Rain For Most Tonight

High Today: 85F / Low Tonight: 68F - Last updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 8:55 AM...

Summer-like conditions continue today. It's going to be warm and humid with highs in the low-mid 80s, a bit breezy as well... especially this afternoon. A line of showers and t-storms to our west will bring a chance of rain this morning through about midday, especially north and west of La Crosse. There's a slight chance the rain could survive into the La Crosse area, so have that umbrella handy just in case.

Mild and muggy tonight with lows in the mid-upper 60s. Another round of showers and t-storms is likely overnight, this time region-wide as it sinks southeast across our viewing area. Locally heavy rainfall is possible tonight, with some areas possibly picking up 1" to 2"+ of rain. This may cause some minor flooding concerns due to the ground being wet from all the heavy rain last week. Also, area streams and rivers are already running high, so keep an eye on water levels.

Showers and t-storms could linger into early Thursday, then there will be a slight chance of t-showers later in the day. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sun with highs in the low 80s.

Looking Ahead... Chance of more showers and t-storms Friday and remaining warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of more showers and a few t-storms as a cold front tracks east across the region on Saturday. Not quite as warm Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80F. It will also be breezy as the front moves through. Partly sunny, breezy and cooler (but closer to average) Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

It's looking more seasonable for much of next week with highs Monday through Thursday mainly in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. It also looks mainly dry during that stretch. An exception could be a chance of showers/t-storms later Tuesday or Tuesday night, with the passage of another cool front.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! -Bill Graul

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.