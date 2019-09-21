Rain chances continue through Sunday

High Today: 77F / Low Tonight: 66F - Last updated Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 5:00 PM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNING until further notice for the Kickapoo River for Viola... all the way downstream through Steuben. Minor to moderate flooding expected.

It was a cloudy and at times rainy Saturday across the Coulee Region today and more rain is possible tonight. An area of low pressure and associated cold front will move in from the west and any thunderstorms that do develop have the chance to produce heavy rainfall. The cold front will slow down as it moves through the region which will focus the best chance for heavy rain in areas south of La Crosse. Rain chances diminish into Sunday. However, with the cold front in the region, we will see continued rain chances as another wave of low pressure moves along that front on Sunday afternoon. Elsewhere in the region, a few scattered showers are possible in the afternoon with the heat of the day. Expect Sunday to be cooler, with highs in the 60s. Once the cold front clears through the area on Sunday evening, expect clearing skies and a great start to the work week, and the first day of Autumn, on Monday with highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible, especially south of La Crosse. Low, 68. Wind out of the south, becoming west, at 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy and cooler. High 68. Wind NW at 5-15mph.

Sunday Night: Clearing and cool. Low 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 74.

Rain chances return Tuesday night into Wednesday, and again Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will remain at or above average through the work week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

