Rain and Warmer Temps in Store for the Area

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect for the Mississippi River at Wabasha with minor flooding expected. Also, the Mississippi River at McGregor/Pdc is experiencing minor flooding and minor flooding is forecast. Minor flooding possible at Winona with minor to moderate flooding possible at La Crosse. The Black and Chippewa Rivers are also running high and will see minor flooding in a few spots.

Good monday evening. We are watching a developing storm system over the Southern Plains. This system will bring a major severe weather outbreak in these areas tonight. That won't the case for us, but we will see some wind and rain from it.

Look for thickening clouds tonight. It will still remain on the cool side tonight as lows range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s.

That storm system arrives tomorrow, resulting in another cloudy and cool day with highs only in the 50s. It will also be breezy with easterly winds 10-20 and gusts to 35 mph possible. Showers and a few t-storms will arrive during the afternoon and will continue into tomorrow night. Severe weather is not expected.

Rain becomes likely Tuesday night. There could still be an evening t-storm or two lurking around the area. Lows will be in the upper 40s to around 50F. Rainfall with this system looks to be in the .25" to 1.00" range.

Looking Ahead... Rain will end early Wednesday morning, but clouds are expected to linger through the day. It will be warmer with highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday is looking good with mostly sunny skies with mild temps in the middle 70s. Another system will bring a chance of showers and t-storms Thursday night into Friday. It will still bed warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80F. We'll have to keep an eye on Friday as a few stronger storms could occur.

The start of the Memorial Holiday weekend is looking good with mostly sunny skies Saturday and highs in the mid-upper 70s. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. Unfortunately, there looks to be at least slight chances for showers and t-storms for Memorial Day Monday. High temps should remain in the 70s.

