Pleasant Late September Day... Showers Late Tonight?

High Today: 73F / Low Tonight: 59F - Last updated Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 8:23 AM...

High pressure will provide a pleasant late September day with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low-mid 70s. Expect lots of sunshine this morning, then partly cloudy skies as the afternoon progresses.

It looks good for the Oktoberfest Torchlight Parade tonight in La Crosse. Skies will be partly cloudy with temps in the mid 60s at 7 p.m. ... dropping into the low 60s by 9 p.m.

Skies will become mostly cloudy as the night progresses, with a chance of scattered light rain showers well after midnight. Lows will be in the 55-60F range.

Mostly cloudy Friday with scattered showers and perhaps a few t-storms in spots. It's not going to rain all day, but have that rain gear handy if you have outdoor plans. Highs Friday will be in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead... Partly sunny and bit cooler Saturday with highs in the mid 60s... decent weather for the Maple Leaf Parade in La Crosse. Chance of showers and t-storms Sunday with highs warming back into the low-mid 70s.

Fasten the seatbelt for a roller-coaster ride in temps next week! It will be warmer and more humid Monday with a chance of showers and t-storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80F.

Chance of showers and t-storms continues Tuesday. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Still a chance for lingering rain on Wednesday, with highs in the low-mid 60s.

We'll have to keep an eye on the potential for locally heavy rainfall Monday through Wednesday, due to a frontal boundary stalling across the region from W/SW to E/NE. This also makes forecasting high temps for these days tricky, because they will be highly dependent on exactly where the front sets up... in addition to cloud cover and rain chances. Best advice is to stay tuned for updates!

Much cooler air is being advertised for later in the week with highs Thursday and Friday only in the upper 50s to low 60s... quite the change from highs near 80F on Monday!

Have a great Thursday! -Bill Graul

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.