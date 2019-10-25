Patchy River Valley Fog AM... Then Lots of Sunshine Today

Friday's High: 53F / Tonight's Low: 34F- Last updated Friday, October 25, 2019 at 8:47 AM...

Clear skies and light winds overnight allowed temps to plummet. Early morning lows were in the 20s to around 30F, even some upper teens in traditional colder spots north/east. In fact, the temp dipped below freezing last night at the La Crosse airport for the first time since April 15th... or 191 days ago!

The light winds and cold air has also led to areas of river valley fog this morning, especially in the Mississippi and Wisconsin River valleys. We call this steam fog, as the water temps in the rivers are still relatively warm... especially compared to the colder outside air. It's the same reason you see steam rising from boiling water on your stove - the water is warmer than the air around it. The fog should mix out by mid-morning in most areas, but be sure to turn ON your headlights so others can see you.

Once the fog erodes, expect lots of sunshine today with slightly warmer highs in the low-mid 50s. Mainly clear and chilly tonight, but not as cold as last night. Lows tonight will be in the low-mid 30s, but upper 20s will be possible north and east.

More seasonable Saturday with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s, even mid-upper 50s in the La Crosse area.

A storm system tracking by to our south/east may just clip far southeastern parts of our viewing area with a few light rain showers Saturday night. The best chance of seeing these light showers would be in Richland, Juneau & Adams Counties. The rain chances increase over southeastern parts of the state.

A cold front will track southeast across the region on Sunday, making for a cooler day. Most models bring it through dry with just passing clouds. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, perhaps low-mid 50s south/east.

Looking Ahead... Get ready for a little taste of winter next week. Monday will be cooler with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low-mid 40s. A disturbance will bring a slight chance of light rain/snow showers late Monday... with the precipitation chances increasing Monday night into Tuesday. Forecast models are not in agreement concerning the strength of this system. Some bring it through with just light rain/snow showers. However, a few models are advertising a stronger storm that could produce a little accumulating snow, especially on grassy surfaces. Stay tuned for updates! What does look certain is it will be rather chilly Tuesday with highs only in the upper 30s.

Forecast models are also at odds during the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe of next week. Some keep the region dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A few models are bringing another storm system across the region with another chance for rain and snow. I'm keeping us dry for now, but it will remain quite chilly with highs in the upper 30s Wednesday... then low 40s on Halloween Thursday. Again, stay tuned for updates as we hopefully get more agreeable model data over the next couple of days.

Slight chance of mainly light rain showers next Friday with highs in the mid 40s. Next Saturday looks dry at this point, with highs in the upper 40s.

Happy Friday and have a great weekend! -Bill Graul

