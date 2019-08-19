Patchy Fog Early... Then Mostly Sunny & Seasonably Warm

High Today: 84F / Low Tonight: 63F - Last updated Monday, August 19, 2019 at 8:30 AM...

Decaying showers and t-storms started our Sunday, but by afternoon we saw a mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s.

Today we are starting out with some patchy fog, especially in some of the river valleys and coulees. Otherwise, expect plenty of sunshine today with seasonably warm highs in the low-mid 80s, but humidity will remain low... making for a nice summer day.

Clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows ranging from the mid-upper 50s (north/east) to low-mid 60s.

Partly sunny, warm and humid Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. A cool front will bring a slight chance of showers and t-storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Looking Ahead... Wednesday through Friday is looking quite nice with lots of sunshine, pleasant temps and low humidity. Expect highs in the upper 70s to around 80F.

It looks to get more active for the weekend and into the start of next week with at least slight chances for periodic showers and t-storms. Highs Saturday will be around 80F, then it will get warmer and more humid Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Have a good Monday and a great week ahead! -Bill Graul

