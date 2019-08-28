Partly Cloudy & Dry Today... But Still Rather Windy

High Today: 76F / Low Tonight: 59F - Last updated Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 8:49 AM...

It will be dry today with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temps will be a bit below average with highs in the low-mid 70s. It will be another rather windy day with westerly winds 10-20 mph, and gusts of 25-35 mph possible.

Keep the windows open tonight for free A/C as lows will range from the upper 40s (north/east) to the mid-upper 50s in the La Crosse area. Skies will be mostly clear with winds dying down into the 5-10 mph range.

Expect a brief increase in temps Thursday ahead of an approaching cool front. This front could generate isolated showers and t-storms as it tracks southeast across the region, but the better chances will be south and east of our area. Look for highs Thursday in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking Ahead... Friday will be cooler, but pleasant with highs in the low-mid 70s, under mostly sunny skies.

The holiday weekend will start cool with highs in the low 70s Saturday, along with a small chance of rain showers. Sunday looks dry and pleasant with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Slight chance of showers and t-storms on Labor Day Monday with warmer highs in the low 80s.

Just isolated showers and t-storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, it will be fairly warm and humid with highs in the low-mid 80s. Partly cloudy next Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! -Bill Graul

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.