Our Wet Pattern Returns

Look for clouds to clear across the area as lows drop into the 40s. While this may feel chilly, the average low at La Crosse for this date is 49F. So, we are actually just dropping closer to normal.

Thursday looks sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s. A chance of showers and isolated t-storms arrives late Thursday night, mainly after 4:00 AM.

The chance for scattered showers and a few t-storms will continue Friday with highs around 70F.

Looking Ahead... Look for a partly sunny and bit cooler Saturday with highs only in the mid 60s... good weather for the Maple Leaf Parade in La Crosse. More showers and a few t-storms return Saturday night into Sunday with highs around 70F.

It will turn warmer and more humid Monday with a good chance of showers and t-storms. Conditions could be favorable for strong storms with locally heavy rainfall. Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s to near 80F.

More showers and a few t-storms will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler temperatures. Again, with repeated rounds of potentially heavy rain on already moist soils we could see more flooding issues. Stay tuned!

Even cooler weather arrives later next week with highs Thursday only in the low 60s, with decreasing clouds. Some spots might not even escape the 50s for highs.

