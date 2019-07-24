Our Pleasant Weather Continues

A weak disturbance dropping through central and eastern Wisconsin has popped a few renegade showers and t-storms. They have been confined to parts of Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Adams, eastern Vernon and Richland Counties. Some of the stronger storms could produce gusty winds and brief heavy downpours. This activity will quickly end with the setting sun. After that, expect a clear, cool and comfortable night as lows drop into the middle 50s to lower 60s. Patchy valley fog may from late tonight.

It will remain seasonably warm tomorrow and Thursday with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s both days.

Looking Ahead... It will turn warmer and more humid Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s, perhaps flirting with 90F in spots Saturday. With the higher heat and humidity will come the chance for some isolated showers and t-storms.

A disturbance and frontal boundary will bring greater chances for showers and t-storms Sunday and Monday. More cloud cover associated with the rain chances should knock highs back into the mid 80s both days.

Next Monday and Tuesday look dry at this point with highs in the low 80s, with lower humidity as well.

