Our Measurable Snow Possible Monday Night

A cold front will cross the area this evening. This front will allow colder air to sink into the area for next week.

Look for a cloudy night tonight. Temperatures will slip into the middle 20s to near 30 in the north and the lower to middle 30s in the south.

As we head into Monday, look for a partly sunny start to the day. Clouds will continue to thicken as we head into the afternoon and evening. We could see a mix of rain and snow break out as we head into the late afternoon and early evening. Look for highs to range from the middle 30s in the far north to lower 40s in the south.

Rain and snow will change to all snow Monday night. The latest data suggests anywhere from a trace to 3" of snow accumulation. The higher totals will be found over Crawford, Richland, Juneau and Adams Counties. Area roads are a bit too warm for the snow to stick, but if snow rates get high enough, we could see some slushy accumulations. Most of the snow would accumulate on grassy areas and cold surfaces. Elevation will also play a role, with slightly higher totals found on area ridge tops. Be sure to check later forecasts for updates to snow totals and be prepared for isolated slick spots on area roads. Lows Monday night will fall into the 20s.

Looking Ahead... Snow should quickly exit the region early Tuesday, with sunshine returning for the afternoon. It will remain chilly with highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday looks cloudy and cool with highs only near 40F.

Models are bringing another storm system across the region with another chance for rain and snow Wednesday night into Halloween Thursday. Today's data is showing a slightly southward shift in the storm's track, which is shifting the threat for accumulating snow a bit farther south. However, it is still something we will want to watch over the next few days.

Lingering rain and snow showers look to continue into Friday as highs struggle to reach 40F.

Most of next weekend looks dry. However, we'll see a slight chance of a rain or snow shower next Sunday. Look for highs near 40 both days.

Next Monday looks cloudy and chilly, with highs in the lower 40s.

