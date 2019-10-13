Our Chilly Weekend Continues

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. Minor flooding is occurring.

A strong area of low pressure will sit nearly stationary over Northern Minnesota through a good portion of the weekend. The result will be an unusually cool spell of weather this weekend.

Look for scattered rain or rain and snow showers to gradually become more scattered as Saturday night progresses. A few snow showers could linger across the far north, but any accumulations look to remain minor. Look for lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Wind speeds will drop to around 10 mph Saturday.

That strong storm system over northern Minnesota will wrap moisture back into our area Sunday. This will result in more clouds and a chance for some light rain and snow showers. These rain and snow showers should be less widespread than Saturday. I am not expecting any significant snow accumulation. High temps Sunday will only be in the upper 30s to middle 40s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. With lighter winds expected Sunday night, some of us could see more areas of frost and freezing temperatures yet again Sunday night.

Looking Ahead... Temps will still be cool Monday through Wednesday with highs mainly in the low 50s. Lows will creep up a bit into the mid-upper 30s. Monday and Wednesday look dry at this point. A weak disturbance could cause some light rain showers on Tuesday.

Temps warm a bit later in the week with highs Thursday through Saturday climbing from the upper 50s Thursday to the middle and upper 60s by next weekend. Another disturbance will bring a chance of rain showers Thursday night into Friday. More rain chances look to arrive next weekend.

