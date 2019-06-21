Off and On Rain Chances This Weekend

We've made some major tweaks to the forecast for Friday night into Saturday. First off... a dying band of showers will bring a slight chance of rain early Friday evening. After that, it appears much of the night will remain dry, but cloudy. Look for lows in the 50s.

We've also reduced rain chances for Saturday. In fact, we are looking at a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will return to the middle and upper 70s

A strong push of moisture will combine with a disturbance to bring a good shot at showers and t-storms from Saturday night into Sunday morning. The severe threat looks rather low for this time period. If storms were to organize, the main threats would be large hail. With plenty of deep moisture over the area, any storm that forms could produce lcoally heavy rain. That appears to be the biggest threat.

Looking Ahead... Expect periods of showers and storms Sunday with highs near 80 degrees.

It will be a bit cooler on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. The chance of rain and storms will continue.

Temperatures will be seasonal Tuesday with highs topping out in the low 80s. However, if you've been longing for the heat and humidity, there's some of that on the way starting Wednesday. High temps Wednesday through the end of the week and into next weekend look to reach the mid to upper 80s. Along with the warm up will also come the slight chance of showers and storms. However, most of us will remain dry.. and we shold see quite a bit of sunshine.

