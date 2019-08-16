Not a Bad Weekend Ahead

That weak disturbance that brought showers and t-storms to the area Thursday night into Friday morning will move east of the area Friday night. As a result, look for a mostly clear sky and lows between 55F and 60F. A few of our traditional cool spots could see lows in the lower 50s. Patchy fog looks likely, especially in area valleys late Friday night into Saturday morning.

We are in for a really nice day Saturday. After patchy morning fog burns off look for sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Scattered showers and t-storms return to the area Saturday night and could linger into Sunday morning. Right now, the latest data suggests the severe threat with these storms looks rather low, but we could see some pockets of heavy rain. Look for lows in the lower to middle 60s Saturday night.

Once the showers and storms end Sunday morning, look for partial sunshine to return for the afternoon. It will be fairly warm and humid Sunday with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Looking Ahead... It will remain warm and humid Monday and Tuesday with highs well into the 80s. The warm and humid temperatures will be accompanied by small chances of showers and t-storms.

Wednesday and Friday will be less humid and not quite as warm with highs in the 70s to near 80F. This will make for several really nice days!

A slight chance for showers and t-storms returns Saturday with highs back into the low-mid 80s. More humid by Saturday as well.

