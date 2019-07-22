High Today: 81F / Low Tonight: 61F - Last updated Monday, July 22, 2019 at 8:13 AM...

It's going to be a really nice start to the new workweek. Expect a dry day with sunny to partly cloudy skies, pleasant summer temps in the mid 70s to low 80s... and relatively low humidity.

Mostly clear and comfortable tonight. Lows will range from the low-mid 50s (north and east) to the low 60s... so keep those windows open for some free A/C!

Another nice day Tuesday with sunny to partly cloudy skies and comfortable humidity. Temps will be a touch warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low-mid 80s.

Looking Ahead... Partly cloudy and seasonably warm Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low-mid 80s... and still not overly humid for this time of year.

Humidity increases Friday through the weekend, with warmer highs in the mid-upper 80s. With the warmer and more humid air will come at least slight chances for hit/miss showers and t-storms Friday through Monday. There will be plenty of dry time each day as well.

Have a good Monday and a great week ahead! -Bill Graul

