National Weather Service confirms tornado near Westby

WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touchdown Thursday night near Westby.

The NWS survey team determined the EFO tornado, which is a tornado with winds anywhere from 55-85 mph, touched down about 11:42 p.m.

It caused damage to farm buildings and trees along Wang Ridge Road.

The NWS says the tornado may have lasted for one to two minutes.

No injuries were reported.

