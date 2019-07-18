Muggy with More Strong Storms Possible Tonight

ALERT DAYS today and Friday due to high heat and humidity... along with the chance for more storms tonight. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for most of the viewing area from this afternoon through Friday evening. Heat indices of 95F to 105F will be possible during peak heating from about 2pm to 7pm. Heat indices could climb to 110F in parts of Crawford & Allamakee counties, so an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect there. Friday looks to be the hotter of the two days.

T-storms are expected to blossom along the Minnesota/Iowa border over the next few hours, then move east toward western and southwestern Wisconsin early this evening. Some of these storms could be severe through about midnight. The main threats would be damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado is possible, especially through sunset. Another threat will be heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding. The showers and t-storms should exit the area after midnight. Remain weather aware tonight, especially if you live in areas prone to flooding. It will be another muggy night, with lows in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Friday will mainly be dry, but quite hot and humid. Highs will climb well into the 90s and high humidity will again make it feel even hotter. Be sure to take it easy outdoors and drink plenty of water. Don't forget about your pets, they need to stay cool as well.

We'll see yet another chance of showers and t-storms Friday night. However, it appears they may be more widespread over the northern half of the viewing area. Strong to severe storms and heavy rain once again look possible. Look for muggy lows in the middle to upper 70s.

Looking Ahead... The chance for showers and t-storms continues to increase for Saturday. The bad news is this will put a damper on outdoor plans. The good news is the rain chances and clouds will make it not so hot, with highs in the mid 80s. It will still be quite humid though.

A slight chance of storms linger into Sunday morning, otherwise most of Sunday looks dry, cooler and less humid with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Next week is looking really nice as of now... with mainly dry conditions, seasonably warm temps in the low-mid 80s and comfortable humidity levels. There could be a small chance of t-showers by Friday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.