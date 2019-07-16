Muggy with More Storms Tonight, Esp. North

Good evening. We are watching a cluster of showers and t-storms over east central Minnesota. These storms will continue to develop and push east southeast this evening eventually reaching western Wisconsin. Some of these storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail possible. They should weaken a bit after sunset, but they will continue to produce very heavy rain. If these storms track over the same areas, localized flooding could occur. The storms should slowly die off late tonight or early tomorrow morning. Look for a muggy night as lows only drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Please stay weather aware tonight, and make sure you have the News8000 First Alert Weather app downloaded to your phone.

Looking Ahead... The heat and humidity will be with us again for Tuesday. Conditions will be very similar to today's with a mix of clouds and sun and highs near 90°F. There will also be the chance of a few storms during the heating of the day.

The heat and humidity will increase as we head into Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs will warm well into the 90s, with a few locations possibly reaching 100. This will combine with high humidity to produce heat indices of 105 to 110 at times. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued from Thursday through Saturday for our southern counties. This watch could be expanded northward depending on t-storm coverage. Because of the dangerous heat, I am calling Thursday, Friday and Saturday ALERT DAYS.

The upcoming weekend looks to potentially bring a break from the heat. Right now, forecast models are hinting at a cold front dropping through the area Saturday night and Sunday. This will bring a chance of showers and storms, but also cooler air. Highs on Sunday and early next week look to be in the 80s. Stay tuned as the timing and placement of this front could change.

