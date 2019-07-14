Muggy, T-Storms Possible Late

After a hot and humid day across the region, our attention will turn to the chance of t-storms tonight. A disturbance tracking out of the Dakotas has produced a cluster of showers and t-storms over central and northern Minnesota. This area of storms will continue to grow as it moves through a moist and unstable air mass. These storms are expected to move east into northwestern Wisconsin late this evening. They should turn southeast as they approach Wisconsin. On this track, they could impact Clark, Eau Claire, Chippewa and Pepin Counties. They may even be able to get into northern parts of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Juneau and Adams Counties. There is slight risk some of these storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. However, these strorms should be in a weakening mode as the approach our area. Of more concern will be the potential for very heavy rain across the north tonight. If these storms can move over the same areas repeatedly, we could see localized flash flooding develop. Be sure to download our News8000 First Alert Weather App for the latest information. Look for muggy lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Looking Ahead... If you're a fan of the heat and humidity, you will love the extended forecast.

Hot & humid weather will continue through next weekend. Look for highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dew points will hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s, producing heat indices in the upper 90s to lower 100s at times. We will continue to see intermittent t-storms. Again, it appears the highest risk for storms will be across our northern counties through Wednesday. The timing favors the early evening into the overnight hours. There is a risk of severe storms at times, but the bigger threat will be heavy rainfall.

Another disturbance will track through the region Wednesday night into Thursday. As a result, look for chance of more showers and t-storms. These storms may track farther south into more of the viewing area. Severe weather and heavy rain is possible, but it is too early to determine where.

We should get a break from the t-storms for the end of the week, but the heat and humidity will stick around until Sunday. By next Monday, a cool front will finally drop us back into the middle 80s, but it will come with a chance of more t-storms.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.