Muggy AM, Breezy With Isolated T-Showers PM?

As advertised, a line of non-severe storms raced east across the area late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening. Most rainfall reports were below .75", except a couple higher reports in parts of Crawford County where over 2" fell near Steuben, WI. Anywhere from .50" to .70" fell in the immediate La Crosse area, with .54" being recorded at the airport.

It's a muggy morning and we will see plenty of sunshine through midday. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s. A cool front will bring scattered clouds and perhaps some isolated t-showers in spots this afternoon and evening. The front will also crank up westerly winds around 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph possible. Lastly, the front will usher in less humid air.

Small chance of showers this evening, then mostly to partly cloudy and less humid tonight. Lows will range from the mid-upper 50s (north/east) to low-mid 60s.

Becoming mostly sunny Thursday. It's going to be a fantastic summer day with highs in the low 80s and low humidity.

Partly cloudy and warmer Friday with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Also turning more humid again later in the day and into Friday night. There's also a small chance for some showers and t-storms Friday night.

Looking Ahead... Are you ready for a little July heat wave? Very warm and humid conditions will grip the region over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to around 90F. With the heat and humidity will come small chances for periodic showers and t-storms with any weak disturbance or boundaries that's in the area. Don't worry, there will be many more dry hours than wet ones... and not everyone will see rain.

Hot and humid conditions will persist through at least Thursday of next week. High temps will likely top 90F in La Crosse every day Monday through Thursday. High humidity could cause heat indices in the 95-100F during peak heating. Overnight lows will only slip into the low 70s.

Periodic "small" chances for showers and t-storms are possible Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Again, there will be PLENTY of dry time each of those days and not everyone will get wet.

Have a wonderful Wednesday! -Bill Graul

