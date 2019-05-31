Much Warmer Tomorrow, More T-Storms by Evening

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so. Water levels are also high on the Kickapoo & Trempealeau Rivers.

The region is sitting between two weather systems. One, a slow moving upper level low to our south over northern Illinois and a cool front located over southern Canada. The upper low will continue to lumber off to the east tonight. There is a very small risk for a shower over our far southern counties through sunset. The rest of the night looks partly to mostly clear and seasonably mild. Look for lows to range from the middle 50s to near 60. Open up those windows!

That cool front will approach the region tomorrow. Very warm air will pool along the front. As a result, look for highs to climb well into the 80s at most locations. A few spots could see highs climb above 90F. It will feel a bit more humid, as well. Look for hazy sunshine for most of the day. The haze is caused by smoke from forest fires over Alberta, Canada. This smoke is located in the upper atmosphere and won't cause problems for us at the surface. As we head into the late afternoon and evening scattered showers and t-storms will develop. They will affect the northern part of the viewing area first then sink southward as we head into Friday evening and night. There is chance for isolated severe storms, especially tomorrow evening. The main threats would be damaging winds and large hail. The severe threat should wane by late evening. However, scattered showers and t-storms will persist through much of the night.

Looking Ahead... Showers and t-storms will linger into Saturday, but with some luck much of the rain could push south of our area during the afternoon. Sunday still looks dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs this weekend will be cooler, but pleasant in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Lots of sunshine is on tap Monday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Chances for showers and t-storms return for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s.

Next Thursday and Friday look dry at this point with seasonably warm highs in the upper 70s.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.