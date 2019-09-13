Mostly Cloudy, Cooler & Windy Friday... Perhaps A Few Sprinkles?

High Today: 68F / Low Tonight: 56F - Last updated Friday, September 13, 2019, at 8:50 AM...

Too much rain! It was a very active week with several rounds of showers and t-storms. 3.35" of rain fell this week at the La Crosse airport, but parts of the viewing area likely saw as much as 6" to 8" or more. Hard hit was southern parts of th viewing area, where flash flooding occurred Thursday evening/night in parts of Crawford & Allamakee Counties. There was also a confirmed tornado late Thursday afternoon near Ossian, IA in Winneshiek County.

FLOOD WARNING remains in effect through mid morning for Crawford County. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding or damage from flooding last night.

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Kickapoo River - from Viola downstream through Steuben and Wauzeka... and the Black River at Black River Falls. Keep an eye on water levels if you live near or have interests along these rivers.

A cold front finally swept east across the region last night, pushing the warm and humid air out of our area. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler today with highs only in the 60s. Some spots could see sprinkles at times. It will also be windy as winds shift to the west around 10-20 mph, with gusts of 30-35 mph possible in wind prone areas.

Skies will become mostly clear tonight, allowing for a nice view of the full Harvest Moon. Lows will be in the low-mid 50s, perhaps upper 40s north. If winds go light enough, there could be some patchy fog late tonight into early Saturday morning.

It will be partly cloudy and warmer Saturday as winds shift back around to the south. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80F. A weak disturbance could spark a few scattered showers and t-storms during the afternoon, especially north and west. All areas will then pick up a chance of showers and t-storms Saturday night.

Any storms should taper or shift east by about sunrise Sunday morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm Sunday with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Looking Ahead... Above average temps will likely continue through next week with highs in the 80-85F range and lows in th low-mid 60s.

Monday looks dry at this point, then there's slight chances for showers and t-storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday looks mainly dry at this point, but some showers could impact the area by Saturday night.

Happy Friday and have a great weekend! -Bill Graul

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.