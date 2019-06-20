Most Areas Will Stay Dry Again Today

High Today: 79F / Low Tonight: 61F - Last updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9:00 AM...

Today will be similar to yesterday with a mix of sun and clouds and pleasant high temps in the mid-upper 70s. Humidity will remain fairly low today as well. An isolated shower or sprinkles are possible early this morning in parts of Fillmore county. A few isolated showers are possible later today in far western portions of the viewing area, mainly in parts of Fillmore, Wabasha and Winneshiek counties.

Any showers that develop to our west today will likely fizzle out as they try to track east across the tonight. With that said, some spots could still see a few sprinkles... perhaps an isolated shower this evening. Otherwise, just expect passing clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

We will likely start Friday with sunshine, then clouds will increase with a slight chance of showers and t-storms later in the afternoon... especially west. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s. By the way, astronomical summer officially arrives at 10:54 a.m. CDT with the summer solstice.

The chance for showers and t-storms increases Friday night into Saturday morning as it looks like a batch of rain/t-storms will track east across the region. Locally heavy rain could occur, especially south and west.

Looking Ahead... Unfortunately we will likely need to dodge rounds of showers and t-storms this weekend. Neither day looks like an all-day washout, but have the rain gear handy if you have outdoor plans. It would be a good idea to have our News8000 First Alert Weather App handy so you can check the radar before heading out. Expect high temps around 80F both days with higher humidity as well.

At this point, the chance for severe weather this weekend looks low. However, locally heavy rainfall will be possible with any rounds of t-storms that develop. Stay tuned for updates.

Still a slight chance of showers and t-storms on Monday with high in the low 80s. Humidity will be a bit lower than the weekend.

Tuesday through Friday will be warmer with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Humidity will increase once again, especially for Wednesday through Friday. Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry, with slight chances for showers and t-storms Thursday and Friday.

Have a good Thursday! -Bill Graul

