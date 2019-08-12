More T-Storms Possible Tomorrow

A weak disturbance brought showers to mainly southern parts of the viewing area today. A few of those showers were able to make progress into southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, but they were more scattered about.

Look for those areas of rain to gradually end this evening, with cloudy skies lingering through the night. We could once again see areas of fog develop overnight. Look for lows to range from about 61 to 67 degrees.

Looking Ahead... Another disturbance will bring the chance of a few scattered showers on Tuesday. Maybe a rumble of thunder, as well. If we can realize some instability we could see a few stronger storms. However, at this time, the threat for organized severe weather looks rather limited. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit cooler with highs in the middle and upper 70s. We could see an isolated shower or storm on Wednesday, but most of these two days will be dry.

We'll see a pattern switch starting Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures and humidity levels will be on the increase. Expect highs Friday, the weekend and early next week to be in the mid to upper 80s. There will also be a small chance of rain each day.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.