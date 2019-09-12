More Storms Tonight & Tomorrow

LERT DAYS tonight and tomorrow... mainly due to the potential for multiple rounds of storms that could produce heavy rainfall. Forecast models are showing the chance for 2" to 4"+ of rain in many areas through Thursday night. Some areas have already seen 1" to 2" of rain over the past 24-36 hours. If heavy rain falls over the same areas, then flash flooding could result. Water levels could also rise on area creeks, streams and rivers. Please stay weather aware through Thursday night... and stay tuned for updates.

A stalled out frontal boundary, sitting west to east near the I-90 corridor, will be the focus for additional rounds of showers and t-storms tonight and Thursday. Very warm and humid air south of the front, along with disturbances tracking east along the front, will be the fuel to feed these rounds of showers and t-storms.

For tonight, look for scattered evening showers and t-storms. They will become more numerous by late tonight. While the threat for severe weather is rather low, these storms will have the ability to produce very heavy rainfall. Look for lows to range from the middle 50s in the north to the middle 60s in the south.

Storms will likely linger into Thursday morning, then we'll have a chance for dry hours midday. Yet another round of storms is likely late Thursday into Thursday evening as a cool front finally sweeps east across the region. There's a chance for some strong to isolated severe storms from about 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, with strong winds the main threat. The storms could also produce small hail and heavy rain.

Forecasting high temps Thursday will be tricky due to the rain chances/cloud cover and the variability on where exactly the front will set up. Highs north of the front will be in the 60s and 70s... while temps will climb well into the 80s south of the front. It will remain muggy across the region through Thursday evening as well.

Looking Ahead... The front will finally sweep east of our area by Friday, allowing drier, cooler and less humid air to filter in. Highs Friday will be in the low 70s, with rather breezy conditions as well.

Much of Saturday looks dry with warmer highs in the upper 70s to around 80F. A disturbance will bring a slight chance of showers and t-storms late Saturday or Sat. night... with the rain chances lingering into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon looks mainly dry with highs in the low 80s. It will remain rather breezy over the weekend as well.

Above average temps will likely continue through much of next week with highs in the 80-85F range. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday are looking dry at this point... with just isolated t-showers possible on Wednesday.

