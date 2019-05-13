High Today: 68F / Low Tonight: 47F - Last updated Monday, May 13, 2019 at 8:25 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. The river has dropped below flood stage in the La Crosse and Winona areas. The river remains slightly above flood stage in Wabasha and PdC/McGregor with minor flooding occurring. The Mississippi crested at 15.54' in Wabasha... 17.30' in Winona... 14.55' in La Crosse... and 21.75' in the PdC/McGregor area. Remember to NEVER drive or walk through flooded areas.

High pressure will be in control today, resulting in lots of sunshine this morning... then just some scattered fair-weather cumulus clouds this afternoon. It will be more seasonable today with highs in the mid-upper 60s. Average high this time of year is 70F in La Crosse.

Mostly clear and seasonable tonight. Lows will be in the 40s in most areas.

Increasing clouds Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 60s. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of a later day shower or sprinkles. There will be a little bit better chance for some hit/miss showers Tuesday night.

Looking Ahead... Partly cloudy and warmer Wednesday with highs in the low-mid 70s. Thursday through the weekend is then looking a bit on the unsettled side with periodic chances for showers and t-storms. Right now, the best rain chances look to be centered around Saturday and Sunday, with slight chances on Thursday and Friday. I don't think any of the days will be all-day washouts, but you'll want to keep the rain gear handy.

The good news is temps will be warmer with highs mainly in the 70s and lows mainly in the 50s. If we should see a day with more rain and mainly cloudy skies (like perhaps Friday)... then high temps may stay in the 60s.

Next Monday looks dry, then another chance for some showers and t-storms arrives by Monday night and into Tuesday. High temps look to remain in the 70-75F range.

Have a good Monday and a great week ahead! -Bill Graul

