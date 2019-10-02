More Rain Tonight

This latest round of rainfall will cause many rivers and streams to rise once again. In fact, a RIVER FLOOD WARNING has been issued for the Kickapoo River from Viola... downstream through Steuben and Wauzeka. Minor flooding is expected.

Another wave of low pressure to our south will bring a surge of moisture northward in the form of showers. As a result, look for a wet night tonight with occasional showers. The good news is rainfall rates will be much lower than last night. As a result, tonight's rainfall should not have any significant impacts on areas where ongoing flooding is occurring. Look for lows in the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Any lingering showers will end early Thursday morning, then expect mostly cloudy skies... but partial clearing is possible later in the day. It will be a cool and breezy day with highs in the upper 50s. Thursday night will be chilly, especially if we see significant clearing. Lows will likely be in the low 40s in the La Crosse area, but traditional colder spots north and east may see temps in the low-mid 30s and perhaps some patchy frost.

Looking Ahead... Friday will be a much needed dry day, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 60F.

Another disturbance will bring a good chance of showers and isolated t-storms Saturday with highs near 60F. We'll have to watch Saturday as there will be enough moisture for some heavier rainfall totals. Sunday looks dry at this point with seasonable highs in the low-mid 60s.

More much needed dry time looks to be in store next Monday through Wednesday, along with a good amount of sunshine. Temps will be seasonable and pleasant, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and lows in the 40s.

A small chance of showers and isolated t-storms returns next Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.

