More Rain Tomorrow

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so. RIVER FLOOD WARNING is also in effect for the Chippewa River at Durand with minor flooding ongoing.

Another area of low pressure system will organize over the four corners region then head northeast. Expect an increase in clouds through the first half of tonight. As we head toward daybreak, look for scattered showers to move in from the southwest. Lows tonight will range from the middle 40s in the far north to the middle 50s in the far south.

We'll see a good chance of "scattered and periodic" showers Friday, along with a few t-storms. I think the most widespread chances for rain will be Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Highs will be in the low 70s. While most of the severe weather with this system should stay south of the area, I can't rule out a few strong to severe storms from late afternoon into the evening hours, especially across our southern and eastern counties. The main threats would be large hail and damaging winds.

Looking Ahead... Unfortantely, we had to add a small chance of a stray shower or t-storm to the forecast for Saturday. However, we should also see plenty of sunshine. Look for a high in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Sunday looks dry with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Memorial Day Monday looks like it will be a wet one as another storm system impacts the area. Highs Monday will mainly be in the low 70s.

The chance of showers and a few t-storms continues into Tuesday and Wednesday. A few lingering showers are possible Thursday, with mainly dry weather returning Friday. Temps will remain seasonable through Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the low-mid 50s. Temps will cool a bit for Wednesday and Thursday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.