More Rain on the Way, Then Colder for the Weekend

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and the PdC/McGregor area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected. In addition, the Mississippi River could get close to flood stage in La Crosse on Thursday.

We are watching moisture starting to return to the area ahead of a developing storm system well to our west. This moisture is returning in the form of clouds. However, we could see a few showers develop later tonight as the moisture increases. It will be a mild and somewhat breezy night with lows in the 50s region-wide.

That strong storm system will approach the area from the west on Thursday. It will bring clouds and a chance of scattered rain showers and isolated t-storms. Temps will still be mild Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

This system will swing a strong cold front through the area Friday. As a result, look for a breezy and colder day with periods of rain. High temps will likely be set early in the upper 50s to near 60F, with temps quickly falling during the afternoon and evening. Temps will fall into the 30s by Friday night, so the rain showers could mix with snow showers in some areas.

Looking Ahead... Sharply colder air sticks around through the weekend, along with blustery winds. This will make for a rather raw couple of days. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 40s, with lows Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in the mid 30s. Those breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Some areas may see temps dip down to freezing during this stretch, especially if we should see any clearing at night or during the early morning hours... and also if winds die down. Clouds and wind tend to keep temps up a bit and also hinder frost formation.

Any rain showers lingering Saturday could mix with snow showers, especially at night. Sunday looks mainly dry, perhaps some sprinkles or flurries north.

Little or no snow accumulations are expected in our area. The better chance for snow accumulations will be well to our north and west, especially across the Dakotas.

Next Monday through Wednesday looks partly sunny and dry at this point, but cool with highs in the 50-53F range. Overnight lows will remain in the 30s. We'll warm a bit for the end of next week as temps return to the upper 50s.

