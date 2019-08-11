More Rain Monday

Good Sunday evening! We saw plenty of clouds across the region today. As a result, we saw highs mainly in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees.

It appears we'll keep the clouds over the area tonight. However, there could be a few holes that open up. This could lead to areas of fog late. Look for lows to range from the upper 50s to middle 60s.

Heading into Monday, a weak area of low pressure will track across Iowa and bring a good chance of showers and t-storms to the region. Right now, it appears the highest chances of seeing rain will be in areas along and south of I-90 during the middle afternoon into the evening. Showers and t-storms look to be a bit more scattered the farther north you go. Severe weather is not anticipated in our area. It should stay farther south across Iowa into Illinois. However, we could see some heavier showers at times. Rain chances should gradually end Monday evening. High temperatures Monday will range from 75 to 80 degrees. Of note... some higher resolution models are trying to shift the heaviest rain south of the area. Should this trend continue, we may need to lower precip chances.

Looking Ahead... Just isolated showers and t-storms possible Tuesday, with highs around 80F. Wednesday and Thursday are looking dry with highs in the 70s. It will be less humid all three days as well.

It will turn warmer and more humid again Friday through next weekend. With the warmer and moist air will come at least slight chances for periodic showers and t-storms. Highs will likely be in the mid-upper 80s.

