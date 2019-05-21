More Rain Later Today Into Tonight

High Today: 57F / Low Tonight: 48F - Last updated Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 8:40 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Mississippi River at Wabasha with minor flooding occurring. The river is also near flood stage in the PdC/McGregor area. The river is forecast to possibly rise above flood stage once again in Winona and La Crosse by the weekend. RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are also in effect for the Chippewa River at Eau Claire and Durand. Minor flooding is expected in both locations.

Another system will approach the region today from the Central Plains, resulting in a cloudy and cooler day with highs only in the 50s in most areas. Far northern parts of the viewing area might creep into the low 60s since clouds will take longer to thicken there. Chance of rain showers arrives this afternoon from south to north, probably not reaching the La Crosse area until after about 3 p.m. or so. It will also turn windy today with east winds 10-20 mph and gusts to 35 mph possible.

Showers become likely tonight, perhaps a few isolated t-storms as well. Lows will be in the upper 40s. Rainfall with this system looks to be in the .25" to 1.00" range. It remains windy tonight with E/SE winds 15-25 mph and gusts to 35 mph possible.

Chance of showers lingering into early Wednesday, but the rain chances will lift north during the morning hours. Partial clearing is expected during the afternoon. Low pressure to our west will lift a warm front north across the region, resulting in a warmer day with highs in the low-mid 70s. It will remain windy with SE to SW winds 15-20 mph and gusts to 35 mph possible.

Looking Ahead... Thursday is looking good with partly cloudy skies and seasonably mild highs in the low-mid 70s. Another system will bring a good chance of showers and t-storms Friday. Still warm with highs in the upper 70s.

The start of the Memorial Holiday weekend is looking good with partly cloudy skies Saturday and highs in the mid-upper 70s. Forecast models are still showing at least a slight chance of showers and t-storms on Sunday, but they have trended drier for Memorial Day Monday... which would be good news. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s Sunday, then closer to 70F for Memorial Day.

Yet another system will bring more showers and t-storms next Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 70s. Breezy and cooler Wednesday with lingering rain showers. Highs look to drop into the 60s, perhaps even upper 50s in some areas.

Have a good Tuesday, but have the rain gear handy for later today into tonight. -Bill Graul

