More Quiet Weather

High pressure continues to dominate our weather tonight. Look for a partly to mostly cloudy night as lows drop into the lower 50s in the north to the upper 50s in the south. A few of our traditional cool spots will see lows in the middle to upper 40s. Keep an eye out for areas of fog late.

We can expect more of the same Friday with partly sunny skies and pleasant temps in the mid-upper 70s and low humidity.

Looking Ahead... Expect more sunshine Saturday with seasonable highs around 80F. Humidity will remain low, making for a really nice day. Most of Sunday looks dry with highs near 80F. An approaching cool front will bring a good chance of showers and a few t-storms from Sunday night through Monday. In fact, this front could bring some soaking rains to much of the area. Highs Sunday will be around 80F.

Isolated showers and t-storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but forecast models are trending drier for Thursday and Friday. Look for highs in the mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will then cool a bit more Thursday and Friday. Look for highs to slip back into the lower 70s.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.