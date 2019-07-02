More Humidity and Hit and Miss Storms

A stubborn stationary front continues to hang just south of the area. This front has been responsible for much of the rain we've seen over the past few days. This front will continue to hang around through the end of the week before getting pushed east by a cool front Friday. As a result, expect warm and humid conditions across the region, along with occasional rounds of showers and t-storms. The threat for severe weather over the next few days will remain low, but the threat for very heavy rainfall will continue.

The front will actually remian quiet over our area tonight. Look for an isolated shower or t-storm through sunset, especially south of I-90. After that, look for a cloudy night. Lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s in the north to the middle and upper 60s in the south. We'll see a bit more humidity across the south tonight as it is closer to that boundary.

As we head into Wednesday, look for a dry start to the day. A few showers and t-storms will bubble up during the afternoon and continue into the evening before fading out a bit. It will be warm and humid Wednesday with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Looking Ahead... Unfortunately another disturbance looks like it will move in from the west on Thursday, the 4th of July. This will bring the chance for scattered showers and t-storms. It won't rain all day, but you'll definitely want to keep an eye on the radar and have rain gear handy if your have outdoor plans. I'm hoping we'll see things dry out a bit Thursday night for those area fireworks displays. Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

A chance of scattered showers and t-storms continues Friday with highs in the mid-upper 80s. It will also remain rather humid Thursday and Friday.

A cool front will bring some cooler and less humid weather for the weekend. There is a small chance for a few t-showers on Saturday, with Sunday looking dry. Highs will mainly be in the low 80s.

We'll see start the new workweek with some sun Monday, but the chanceof shower and t-storms will make a return to the area for Tuesday into next Wednesday. Expect seasonal temps to start next week with highs in the low-mid 80s.

