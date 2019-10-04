More Autumn-Like Tonight

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Kickapoo River from Viola... downstream through Steuben and Wauzeka. Minor flooding is expected. In addition, flood warnings may be needed for the Mississippi River at Wabasha and at McGregor.

Another round of rain impacted the region Wednesday afternoon and night. This round produced about .20" to .50" of rain in most areas, including right around .50" at the La Crosse airport.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region tonight. It won't do much to clear us out until tomorrow. Despite the clouds tonight, look for a seasonably cool night as lows range from the middle 30s to lower 40s. We'll have to keep an eye out for patchy frost in those traditional cool spots in the east and north.

Friday will be a much-needed dry day. We'll start with a few lingering clouds then break into sunshine for the afternoon. Look for highs in the 55F to 60F range. Unfortunately, another system will bring more rain to the region late Friday night and into Saturday. Early indications are showing the potential for anywhere from .50" to 1.25" of rain. This is the last thing the region needs and will keep the ground saturated and rivers running high. High temps Saturday will be around 60F.

We'll dry out Sunday under a partly sunny sky. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Looking Ahead... More needed dry time looks to be in store for Monday and Tuesday, along with a good amount of sunshine. Temps will be seasonable and pleasant with highs in the 60s.

A strong cold front will then bring a chance of rain showers later Wednesday into Thursday. The front will also cool highs from the upper 60s Wednesday... into the 50s Thursday and Friday. In fact, highs Friday may only be in the low 50s. Also, with overnight temps in the 30s, a few snowflakes may try to mix in with any showers in the area. Stay tuned!

