Mix Of Sun & Clouds Again Today, With Pleasant Temps & Low Humidity

High Today: 78F / Low Tonight: 57F - Last updated Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 8:43 AM...

We are starting this Thursday with some patchy fog, especially in some of the river valleys. The fog will quickly mix out, then we will again see a mix of sun and clouds. Expect more sunshine this morning, with more clouds scattered about this afternoon. Temps will be pleasant again with highs in the mid-upper 70s and humidity will remain low.

Partly cloudy and cool tonight with lows in the 50s, but mid-upper 40s possible north and east. Winds will be light, so we could again see patchy fog late tonight into early Friday morning.

More of the same Friday with partly sunny skies, pleasant temps in the mid-upper 70s and low humidity.

Looking Ahead... Expect more sunshine for Saturday with seasonable highs around 80F. Humidity will remain low, making for a really nice day. Sunday will likely start dry, then there's at least a slight chance of showers and t-storms by afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday will be around 80F.

Rain chances will increase for Sunday night and Monday. It will also be a bit more humid Monday with highs in the low 80s.

Isolated showers and t-storms will be possible Tuesday, but forecast models are trending drier for Wednesday and Thursday. Look for highs in the mid-upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday. Friday looks dry and a bit cooler with highs in the low-mid 70s.

Have a great Thursday! -Bill Graul

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.