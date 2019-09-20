Mainly Dry Tonight

RIVER FLOOD WARNING until further notice for the Kickapoo River for Ontario... all the way downstream through Steuben. Major flooding possible around Ontario, then minor to moderate flooding in all other locations.

We are watching a warm front located over the Iowa and Missouri border. Showers and t-storms will once again develop ahead of this front later tonight as it begins a slow crawl northward. It appears the best chances of showers and t-storms will stay west of the local area tonight. There is a slight chance we could see a stray shower or storm in areas south of I-90 later tonight, but that chance looks rather small. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as lows range from the lower to middle 60s in the north to the middle and upper 60s in the south.

As we head into Friday, look for a mostly cloudy and humid day. There is a small chance of showers and t-storms, but they should remain fairly isolated if they form. Again, with very moist air in place any storm that forms could produce heavy rain. Look for highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking Ahead... A good chance of scattered showers and t-storms arrives Saturday as a cold front sweeps east across the region. If we can muster a few hours of sunshine, we could see some isolated strong storms. However, the main threat appears to be pockets of heavy rain. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80F, but it will still remain humid until the front tracks through.

Temperatures will cool to more seasonable levels Sunday under partly sunny and breezy conditions. We could see a stray shower, but most areas will remain dry. Highs will be top out in the mid 70s.

It's looking more seasonable for much of next week with highs Monday through Wednesday mainly in the 70-75F range, with lows in the 50s. It also looks mainly dry during that stretch. Exceptions will be a slight chance of showers and t-storms later Tuesday into Wednesday as a cool front passes through the region. This front will drop temperatures into the middle and upper 60s Thursday and Friday! We'll see a slight chance of showers Friday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.