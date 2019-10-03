Mainly Dry Today... But Cloudy, Breezy & Cool

Forecast High Thursday: 58F / Low Tonight: 42F - Last updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:55 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until further notice for the Kickapoo River from Viola... downstream through Steuben and Wauzeka. Minor flooding is expected.

Another round of rain impacted the region Wednesday afternoon and night. This round produced about .20" to .50" of rain in most areas, including right around .50" at the La Crosse airport.

Any lingering showers or drizzle will end early this morning, then expect mostly cloudy skies... but partial clearing is possible later in the day. It will be a cool day with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Blustery NW winds 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, will make it feel even cooler.

Tonight will be chilly, especially if we see significant clearing. Lows will likely be in the low 40s in the La Crosse area, but traditional colder spots north and east may see temps in the low-mid 30s and perhaps some patchy frost.

Friday will be a much needed dry day, with partly sunny skies and highs near 60F. Unfortunately, another system will bring more rain to the region late Friday night and into Saturday. Early indications are showing the potential for anywhere from .50" to 1.25" of rain. This is the last thing the region needs and will keep the ground saturated and rivers running high. High temps Saturday will be around 60F.

Sunday will be a much needed dry day with warmer highs in the mid 60s, under partly sunny skies.

Looking Ahead... More needed dry time looks to be in store for Monday and Tuesday, along with a good amount of sunshine. Temps will be seasonable and pleasant with highs in the low-mid 60s.

A cold front will then bring at least a small chance of rain showers Wednesday or Thursday. The front will also cool highs from the mid 60s Wednesday... into the 50s Thursday and Friday. A widespread frost could occur across much of our area late next week, Thursday night into Friday morning.

Have a good Thursday! -Bill Graul

