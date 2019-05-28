Mainly Cloudy Today, But Most Areas Remain Dry

High Today: 68F / Low Tonight: 55F - Last updated Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 8:24 AM...

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at Wabasha, Winona, La Crosse and McGregor/Prairie du Chien. Minor to moderate flooding is expected over the next week or so. High water levels are also being reported on the Kickapoo & Trempealeau Rivers. Minor flooding is possible on the Kickapoo River around Readstown.

At least we had a couple of sunny, dry and gorgeous days Saturday and Sunday, because our Memorial Day Monday was basically a washout. Rainfall reports Monday ranged from .50" to over 2.00" in a couple spots... even 3.33" at the Rochester airport. 1.13" of rain was recorded at the La Crosse airport, with 1.52" on the far south end of the city.

A rotating t-storm also tracked north/northeast out of Northern Iowa Monday... dropping a few tornadoes. One was reported in the News 8 viewing area near Greenleafton, MN in southwest Fillmore county. The tornado was an EF-0, with winds to 85 mph. It was only on the ground for 7 minutes, from 1:54 to 2:01 p.m. It had a track of 3 miles and was 25 yards wide.

Today will be mainly cloudy and cool with highs in the 65-70F range. There's a slight chance of showers or sprinkles in southern parts of the viewing area as a batch of rain/t-storms passes by to our south across Iowa.

Tonight another area of low pressure over the Plains will try to lift a frontal boundary farther to the north once again. This will bring a chance of showers and a few t-storms to the entire News 8 viewing area tonight and Wednesday, however the highest rain chances will be south. The main chance for severe weather should remain to our south, but I can't fully rule out a few strong storms tonight in southern parts of the viewing area. Hail and gusty winds would be the main threats, along with brief heavy downpours. Low temps tonight will be in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers and a few t-storms continues Wednesday, but expect some dry time as well. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs near 70F.

Looking Ahead... Slight chance of showers and t-storms on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Just isolated showers and storms possible Friday with highs in the 75-80F range.

Unfortunately there looks to be a decent chance for showers and t-storms Saturday with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Sunday looks dry at this point with slightly cooler highs closer to 70F.

Next Monday looks dry with highs in the mid 70s. Slight chance of showers and t-storms Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and dry Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Have a good Tuesday! -Bill Graul

