Local Forecast: Warmer & More Humid Today, The Weekend

High Today: 88F / Low Tonight: 69F - Last updated Friday, July 12, 2019 at 7:25 AM...

Good Friday to you! We are seeing some patchy fog across parts of the area this morning. Once the fog lifts, skies will be sunny to partly sunny with warmer and more muggy conditions. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s. A weak cool front will move through this afternoon bringing a slight chance of a shower or storm.

The slight chance of rain will continue this evening and tonight, but most of us will remain dry. Conditions will be warmer and more muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

We'll see a chance of rain Saturday, mainly through early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking Ahead... Our stretch of temperatures flirting with 90 degrees will begin on Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday will be a few degrees warmer with temps in the low to mid 90s, but keep in mind that with the high humidity, the heat index values (what it actually FEELS like) will be much higher, near 100°F for some. There will also be a slight chance of rain on Monday.

The chance of rain will increase a little for Tuesday and Wednesday, but neither day looks to be a washout. Temperatures will continue to be warm with highs near 90.

Highs near 90 will then continue for the rest of the week and into next weekend. Looking ahead, beyond the next 8 days, this heat looks to stick around through at least the 22nd of July. Stay tuned!

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.