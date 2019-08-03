Local Forecast: Warm & More Humid Today. Isolated PM Storms Possible.

Good Saturday to you! Today will be another warmer-than-average day, but humidity levels will be on the increase. We could also could see a few isolated showers and storms develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Any storms that develop today should dissipate shortly after sunset. Skies will then be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. We could also see patchy fog develop toward morning.

Looking Ahead... Sunday will be another warm day with higher humidity. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but at times will feel like the low 90s with the humidity. During the prime heating of the day, we may see a few isolated t-storms.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 80s with humid conditions. A few afternoon or evening storms will be possible.

The warmer than average temperatures will continue for Tuesday, but we'll begin to feel some drier air build in during the day. High temps will be in the mid 80s with a slight chance of a storm.

The lower humidity levels will stick around through the week with temps in the low to mid 80s.

