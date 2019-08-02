Local Forecast: Warm & More Humid For The Weekend

It has been a warm end to the workweek, and it will feel even warmer heading into the weekend.

If you have Friday evening plans, conditions are looking great. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Some patchy fog will once again be possible toward morning.

Saturday will be a warm day and humidity levels will be a bit higher. We will have two boundaries near by here in the Upper Midwest, and they could help touch off a couple isolated showers and storms tomorrow. Not everyone will get wet, just keep in mind come the afternoon there may be a few pop-up storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking Ahead... Sunday will be another warm day with higher humidity. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but at times will feel like the low 90s with the humidity. During the prime heating of the day, we may see a few isolated t-storms.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 80s with humid conditions. A few afternoon or evening storms will be possible.

The warmer than average temperatures will continue for Tuesday, but we'll begin to feel some drier air build in during the day. High temps will be in the mid 80s with a slight chance of a storm.

The lower humidity levels will stick around through the week with temps in the low to mid 80s.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.