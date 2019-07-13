Local Forecast: Very Warm & Muggy Today.

High Today: 89F / Low Tonight: 70F - Last updated Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 6:45 AM...

Good Saturday to you! We have sun shining this morning with very mild temperatures. Expect highs to reach the mid to upper 80s in most spots today, a couple 90s are also possible. We'll be dry for most of the day and most of the area, but I can't completely rule out an isolated shower or storm.

Slight chance of a storm this evening and tonight with lows near 70.

Get ready for more humidity to build for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. With higher humidity levels, heat index values will approach 95-100 degrees. There will also be a slight chance of a storm tomorrow.

Looking Ahead... Monday will be a few degrees warmer with temps in the low to mid 90s, but keep in mind that with the high humidity, the heat index values (what it actually FEELS like) will be much higher, near 100°F for some. There will also be a slight chance of rain on Monday.

Hazy, hot and humid weather will then continue for much of next week. Look for highs in the upper 80s to middle 90s. Dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s will produce heat indices of 95 to 100 degrees, with some spots flirting with 105 degrees at times. We'll see a small chance of t-storms just about every day, however, timing them out is a bit tricky at this time.

Even warmer air is possible toward next weekend. Stay tuned!

