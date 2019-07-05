Local Forecast: Turning Less Humid This Weekend

High Today: 87F / Low Tonight: 68F - Last updated Friday, July 5, 2019 at 7:25 AM...

It was a warm and humid Independence Day, and those conditions will continue again for today. After some patchy fog lifts this morning, we'll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Once again we'll see a chance of showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be on the strong side with heavy rain. Make sure to have your News8000 First Alert Weather app on hand!

The chance of showers and storms will continue this evening and tonight, but I don't think it will be a washout by any means. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

More rain and storm chances will be with us for Saturday, mainly before lunchtime. The stationary front that's been bringing us periodic storms will finally get kicked out of our area by tomorrow afternoon. This will help humidity levels to decrease for Saturday night.

Looking Ahead... With that lower humidity sticking around, expect pleasant conditions for Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm.

Dry on Monday with seasonable temps in the low to mid 80s.

Most of Tuesday looks dry, but the chance of rain will return for late in the day Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Highs both days will be in the mid 80s with increasing humidity.

Temperatures will continue to climb for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

