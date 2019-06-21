Local Forecast: Thickening Clouds, Slight Ch. T-Storms, First Day Of Summer!

High Today: 77F / Low Tonight: 59F - Last updated Friday, June 21, 2019 at 7:20 AM...

Good Friday to you! Not only is it Friday, it's also the first day of summer! The Summer Solstice will occur at 10:54am today.

We're seeing some sunshine this morning, but clouds will gradually thicken as the day goes on. We could also see a few isolated showers or storms late this afternoon and evening. If any storms are able to develop, they could become strong with gusty winds and large hail. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Slight chance of showers and storms again tonight, lows will be in the upper 50s.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will be with us for Saturday. However, the good news is that the chance and coverage of those storms looks to be a bit less than we had originally thought. You'll still want to keep your News8000 First Alert Weather app on hand tomorrow if you have outdoor plans. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead... The moisture will really increase for Sunday. Expect periods of showers and storms, humid conditions and highs near 80 degrees.

A bit cooler on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. The chance of rain and storms will continue.

Temperatures will be seasonable on Tuesday with highs topping out in the low 80s. However, if you've been longing for the heat and humidity, there's some of that on the way starting Wednesday. High temps Wednesday through the end of the week and into next weekend look to reach the mid to upper 80s. Along with the warm up will also come the slight chance of showers and storms.

