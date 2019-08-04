Local Forecast: The Warm & More Muggy Air Sticks Around

It was another very warm and more muggy day across the area. La Crosse reached 90 degrees for the 12th time this year.

A few showers and thunderstorms have popped up this evening, but I expect them to dissipate after sunset. Skies will then be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible toward morning.

If you enjoyed today's weather, Sunday will be very similar. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s, some may even hit 90 degrees. With the heating of the day, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

Looking Ahead... A front will drop south on Monday bringing a better chance of scattered showers and storms. A few of those storms could be strong. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Temps will remain above average with the small chance of isolated storms through midweek. Slightly cooler and drier air will then build back in for the end of the workweek.

