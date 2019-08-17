Local Forecast: Sunshine Today, Storms Tonight

Good Saturday to you! We have areas of fog this morning, but once it lifts, expect sunny to partly sunny skies today. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s, and there will be more mugginess in the air.

Scattered showers and t-storms return to the area tonight and Sunday morning. The southern and southwestern parts of our area will see the potential for a few strong to severe storms, so make sure you have a way to get warnings overnight. Look for lows in the mid to upper 60s tonight.

Once the showers and storms end Sunday morning, look for partial sunshine to return for the afternoon. It will be fairly warm and humid Sunday with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Looking Ahead... It will remain warm and humid Monday and Tuesday with highs well into the 80s. The warm and humid temperatures will be accompanied by small chances of showers and t-storms.

Wednesday and Friday will be less humid and not quite as warm with highs in the 70s to near 80F. This will make for several really nice days!

A slight chance for showers and t-storms returns Saturday with highs back into the low-mid 80s. More humid by Saturday as well.

